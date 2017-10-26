Porting activities decline by 1,323

The Nigerian Communications Commission on Thursday said that Mobile Number Portability activities carried out by telecommunications operators decreased from 34,837 in August to 33,514 in September.

The regulatory body made this known in its Incoming and Outgoing Porting Activities of Mobile Network Operators Report posted on its website.

The commission noted in the report that porting within the networks decreased by 1,323 in September.

It said of the 33,514 porting activities in September, 16,809 were incoming activities, while 16,705 were outgoing.

According to NCC, 4,840 subscribers moved from Airtel to other networks in the month under review.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that subscribers who left Airtel network increased by 288 from the 4,552 in August.

NCC said that 4,625 customers moved from MTN in September, showing a decrease of 703 subscribers from the 5,328 that left the service provider in August.

Also, 4,314 subscribers moved from Globacom in September, representing an increase of 613 customers that left the network from a total 3,701 that left in August.

The commission noted that 2,926 customers of 9mobile ported to other networks within the same period, indicating an increase of 696 from the 3,622 recorded in August.

It noted that 9mobile led in the incoming porting table for September with an additional 11,517 customers joining its network.

NCC said that Airtel came second on the gainers’ list with 2,600 subscribers, adding that 1,928 subscribers moved to MTN, while Globacom got 704 customers.

The report shows that in spite of the loan repay challenge faced by Etisalat Nigeria (now 9mobile), Nigerian telecommunications users still have confidence in the network by moving to its network.

NAN reports that NCC initiated porting on April 22, 2013 with the aim of deepening competition in the telecommunications industry.