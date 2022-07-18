Portable: What I meant when I said he founded One Million Boys

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has denied being the founder of the notorious gang in Lagos, One Million Boys.

The group is a gang of notorious cultist members and armed robbers terrorising residents of Lagos and Ogun States.

The new position came after the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, ordered the investigation of Portable over his claim in viral video that he founded the One Million Boys and Ajah Boys.

He saof: “Open your ears and hear me.

“Have you heard about Ajah Boys, One Million Boys?

“I’m their founder.

“Go and ask Sammy Larry.”

However, after the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the IGP had ordered the probe of Portable, the Zazu crooner retracted his comment.

He said in a follow-up video posted on his Instagram page: “Do you know what One Million Boys means?

“Fans are called One Million Boys.

“I cannot fight but I have back up.

“For instance, a pastor can say he has One Million people behind him, an herbalist has One Million people behind him.

“I am a child of God; I have plenty of people behind me.

“If I say One Million Boys, I mean Fans.

“I am an angel.

“If you hurt me, I have those that will fight for me.

“I am not a thief.

“It is not that notorious One Million Boys.”