Portable performs at Celestial Church’s praise night

Nigerian street-hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, performed at the Celestial Church of Christ, Goshen Land Cathedral, in Lagos State on Friday night. Recall the Celestial Church of Christ had drawn criticism for bringing Portable and Fuji singer Pasuma to its praise.

However, the church leader stated that the artiste would no longer perform, Portable insisted on performing at the church event.

Also Read:

Keeping to his words, the artiste arrived at the venue of the praise night on Friday and thrilled the audience.