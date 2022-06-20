Portable ordered to report at nearest police station + Video of offence

The Ogun State Police Command has ordered prominent Nigerian musician, Okikiola Habeeb, popularly known as Portable, to report himself at any of the Command’s police station nearest to him.

The order was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

According to Oyeyemi, Portable organised his “boys” to beat up one of his hordes of followers.

The offence of the young man beaten up was that he sent a text message to Portable’s wife to do away with some of his followers because they do not have any “glory” left.

According to Portable, such a message was unbecoming.

He then unleashed those the young man said had no “glory” left on him.

Oyeyemi said in the statement: “The attention of Ogun State Police Command has been drawn to a video clip circulating on social media where a popular hiphop musician Habeeb Okikiola a.k.a Portable, the Zazu crooner was seen organizing some youths to beat up a young man and inflict bodily injury on him. The incident was said to have taken place somewhere within Ogun State about two days ago.

“Such unruly and violent behavior is not only barbaric, but unbecoming of somebody who supposed to be a role model for the youths and therefore should not be tolerated.

“In view of this, the Command is using this medium to advise Okikiola Habeeb a.k.a Portable to report himself at the nearest police station in Ogun State, failure of which his arrest will be ordered.

“The flagrant display of impunity by portable in the viral video is condemnable and if not checked, it will send a wrong signal to the youths who are looking up to him as a role model.

“Jungle justice has no place in our laws and whoever embarked on it must be made to feel the weight of the law, no matter the status of such person.”