Portable kicks as Italy-based promoter wants him to perform at chaotic venue

Controversial singer, Portable, has shared a video of him confronting an Italy-based show promoter for bringing him to a place where people were allegedly attacking each other with guns and bottles.

In the video he shared on his Instastory, the controversial singer disclosed that there was no security at the venue.

Portable said people were attacking one another with bottles and guns.

He further told the show promoter that he won’t be returning the money paid him for the show since they failed to fulfill their own side of the deal.

Portable also said that he only performs where money is being sprayed and not in an abattoir.

According to him, some show promoters are the ones bringing negativity to some artists’ careers.