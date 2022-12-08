Entertainment

Portable displays money he was sprayed at a show + Video

Controversial singer and songwriter, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has displayed money he was sprayed at a show.

The Zaazu crooner revealed this via his Instagram page, adding he would attend only shows he would get sprayed.

Portable said, “Wahala free money.

“Wahala owo awon fans.

“Awon fans spray money.

“See money.

“Akoi grace.

“You have seen it?

“After paying show money, they sprayed me money.

“Na where dem dey spray money I wan dey go.

“I no go where dem no dey spray money.”

Portable said henceforth no one should address him as “upcoming artist” as those in this category do not go on tours.

The singer bragged that he has “cashed out” and is already having a “detty December”, a term youngsters use to describe abundance of cash and enjoyment in the month of December.



