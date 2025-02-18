Portable declared wanted by police, reasons

The Ogun State Police Command has declared Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi, popularly known as Portable, wanted for his involvement in a violent attack on government officials carrying out their lawful duties and possession of firearms and other dangerous weapons.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Omolola Odutola, made this known late on Monday.

In a flyer she made available to the media, Odutola revealed that the Ogun State Government officials from the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ota Zonal Office violently attacked by Portable and his gang on February 5, 2025 at about 10am were Onabanjo Abidemi, Raymond Lateef, and Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi, all Town Planners.

They were reported to have been attacked while conducting an enforcement exercise at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota when they encountered an elderly man, later identified as Portable’s father, at Odogwu Bar in the area.

Upon identifying themselves and requesting the approved building plan, the father informed them that his son was unavailable.

However, moments later, Portable, armed with a firearm and other dangerous weapons, led a gang of nine thugs in a violent attack on the unarmed officials.

The enforcement officers sustained various bodily injuries, but managed to escape and reported the incident to the Ota Area Police Command, which subsequently escalated the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, for further action.

Nine accomplices were arrested, but Portable fled the scene and has since gone into hiding.

Multiple formal invitations were sent to him, requesting his presence at the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, which he deliberately ignored without cause or legal representation.

Following his repeated evasion, the Ogun State Police Command obtained a valid court order declaring him wanted.

Odutola said: “Members of the public are strongly advised to assist the police by providing any valuable information that can lead to his immediate arrest. Anyone found aiding or harbouring the suspect will face legal consequences.

“For any relevant information, kindly report to the nearest police station or contact the Ogun State Police Command through its official communication channels or police public relations department.”

