Portable crashes new G-Wagon, vows to buy another one + Video

Nigeria’s hip hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has vowed to acquire another G-Wagon after he damaged the one he purchased not too long ago in an accident.

The controversial singer was involved in an accident that saw him hitting another car from behind with his G-Wagon.

From the photograph seen, the frontage of the G-Wagon was badly damaged after ramming into a Toyota Sienna.

Speaking after the incident, Portable said in a video: “I will replace this and buy another car.

“The hustle that bought me that car will buy me another one.

“I am just getting started.

“Nothing and nobody can ruin my life.

“I bought a car and people used their bad mouth to destroy it.

“They wanted it to kill me, but that car did not kill me.

“I was driving it in the rain on my way to the studio.

“Music is business and inside this business, I will see money to buy a jet and build a house in Osapa London in Lekki.

“I saw death.

“I left the car and said I still need my life because I still have many things that I want to do.

“I am God’s messenger and no death can kill me.

“They took the car but cannot take my life.

“Only God can say yes and no.”