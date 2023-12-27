Portable beats Charles Okocha in celebrity boxing showdown + Video

Nigeria’s street-pop artist, Habeeb Badmus, professionally known as Portable, has defeated Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, in a celebrity boxing contest.

The contest, on Wednesday, followed an accusation by Portable that the Nollywood star scammed him of N40 million.

The fight, sanctioned by Heritage Boxing Entertainment, was held at Landmark Beach in Victoria Island, Lagos State and started at about 1am.

The four-round contest, which lasted about 40 minutes, was adjudged by the referee in favour of Portable, who accused Okocha of breach of contract.

He claimed the Nollywood actor cheated him out of the money by sending him just a fraction of it.