Portable as police storm his ‘office’: I am Federal Government liability + Videi

Nigeria’s Hip Hop star, Habeeb Okikiola, with Portable as stage name, has said he is a Federal Government liability.

This was also as the musician laid claim to supporting the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the presidential poll.

Portable, who spoke of his allegiance to the All Progressives Congress, the party in power at the federal level and in most states of the federation, said this when police operatives stormed his bar in Ogun State.

Describing the bar as his office, Portable said the policemen, who claimed to have a petition against him, had no right to chase away his customers with fear.

The musician said if not that he was strong willed, he would also have taken off.

He said if there was a petition against him, the normal channel would have been for the police to invite him and not storm his bar, which he described as: “My office.”