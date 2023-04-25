Port Harcourt divorcees celebrate freedom + Video

A group of Nigerian divorced women have been captured in a video celebrating what they tagged: “End of an error,” somewhere in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

In a video, the women, who appeared to be in their late 40s and early 50s, all looked chubby and were dancing.

One of them who looked like their latest member, held a big cake with the association’s mantra: “I do, I did, I am done,” inscribed on it.

The woman was also heard saying: “End of a fucking error.”

A boy who looked like a teenager was also seen in the background recording the celebration with a phone.