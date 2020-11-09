The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company on Monday commenced the distribution of about one million pre-paid meters to customers in four states.

The states are Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers.

Dr Henry Ajagbawa, Managing Director of the company, flagged-off the exercise in Port Harcourt as part of the National Mass Metering Programme (NIMMP) launched by the Federal Government.

Recall that the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had introduced NIMMP to end the estimated billing system by distribution companies in the country.

“The mass metering exercise will begin in Rivers State, followed by Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Cross Rivers until every single customer is metered.

“The exercise is going to be done in phases, and we are starting with phase zero with the deployment of 77,000 metres to homes and offices in Rivers.

“Thereafter, we will then move to phase one of the mass metering of customers across our franchise area,” Ajagbawa said.

He said that PHED was already discussing with its bankers and the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) to acquire hundreds of thousands of meters for the exercise.

He said that the company had a metering gap of over 851,000 in its coverage states of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers.

“Aside our metering gap of 851,000 meters, we need another 100,000 meters to replace other metres. So, we need a total of about one million meters.

“In addition, we expect that we should be able to install a minimum of 20,000 meters per month, meaning that it will take us about three years to meter the four states.

“On completion of the exercise within the shortest possible time, customers will no longer have complaints of estimated bill,” he said.

The managing director warned customers against meter bypass.

According to him, the company will arrest and prosecute customers found to have bypassed their meters to cheat PHED of its revenue.

“Customers should prepare to change their old habits by managing their electricity to enable them to afford their energy consumption.

“The question is, why put on your air conditioner or fan when the weather is not hot or when you are not in the room?

“So, we must begin to question our habits to see how we can conserve energy, because people will be made to pay what they consume on the meters,” he advised.

Diamete Miller, the Commissioner of Power in Rivers, commended the Federal Government for taking steps to address the estimated billing practice.

Represented by Lucky Anama, a Director in the power ministry, Miller said the state government had recently completed a 48 mega watts transmission station to boost power supply in the state.

“So, we are excited that this mass metering exercise will address the estimated billing system to enable Rivers people pay for only the energy they consume,” he said.