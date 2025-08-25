Port, boat operators rescue man from drowning in River Niger

Officials of Onitsha River Port and local boat operators in Anambra on Monday rescued a 25-year-old man, who allegedly jumped into the River Niger from drowning.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said that the man, who gave his name as Henry Okoroagwu jumped into the River Niger from the bridge at Onitsha that separated Anambra from Delta.

The source disclosed that the incident sparked panic as those within the scene screamed for help, leading to response from Onitsha River Port and local boat operators.

Confirming the incident, the Onitsha River Port Manager, Martins Osazuwa, said that rescue team was quickly mobilized to the scene after being alerted.

Osazuwa also gave the man’s name as Henry Okoroagwu from Ndukwe Village in Amasiri in Afikpo North Local Government of Ebonyi.

He revealed that Okoroagwu allegedly climbed the railings of the bridge and jumped into the river in broad daylight.

According to him, the victim cited economic hardship, as he had not eaten for days, claiming to have been sleeping in motor parks in Onitsha.

“The timely intervention of the rescued team was crucial in saving the young man from drowning,” he said.

He said that the victim had been handed over to the police in Onitsha for investigation.

Also speaking, a local boat operator, Peter Okenye, who was part of the rescue team, explained that local boat operations rushed towards the victim after noticing him in the water.

Recounting his ordeal, Okoroagwu admitted that frustration and hopelessness pushed him to jump into the River.

According to him, “I’m the sixth child in my family and felt overwhelmed by personal struggles.”

When contacted, the spokesman for the police command in Anambra, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said he was yet to receive such information in Awka and promised to reach the police in Onitsha over the incident.

