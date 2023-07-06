Population Commission speaks on new census date

828 828

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will personally announce new dates for the postponed national population and housing census.

The Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Kwarra, stated this on Thursday while briefing State House reporters after leading a delegation to brief the president at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the commission had submitted its report to the president, which he is expected to study and come up with an informed decision on when the exercise would be held nationwide.

The NPC boss, who also hinted that the commission might have to make more requests for financial provision, said the longer the exercise was delayed, the more likely its financial needs might expand.

“We briefed him fully on the level of our preparedness, the outcomes that we envisage and I’ll like to say that Mr President has graciously approved to support the Commission in the conduct of census and our preparatory activities, though we’re not stuck at all, but he has given us the courage and the impetus to upscale our preparation.

“So, we’ll continue our preparations and we’ll hear from him eventually, the date that the census will take place because we’ve made a submission to him that he will study before getting back to us. But as for the assurance of support, he has given that to us and we thank him immensely for this and for also realising the importance of data for the purpose of national planning and development”, he said.