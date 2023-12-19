Popular website, Nairaland, is down

One of Nigeria’s most popular websites, Nairaland.com, is down.

Nairaland, an online discussion forum, that has dominated Nigeria’s web rankings for almost 20 years, went down on Monday.

Regular users of the site, on Monday night, raised the alarm when they were unable to access it.

Some of them raised concerns over possible hacking.

@BashirAhmaad wrote on X, “Does anyone have information on what’s happening with Nairaland? Typically, it is part of my nightly routine to check the site before bed, but it appears the page is down tonight. Could it be a technical issue, hacking, or something else?”

Another X user @rani_reine, tweeted, “No wonder. I have tried logging in multiple times in the past six hours. Please get it back.”

Checks run showed an error message ‘Host Error,’ which read that the web server was not returning a connection, hence the reason why the site’s page wasn’t displaying.

The founder, Seun Osewa, however, said the site was “taken down” by the host.

Osewa acknowledged that the punishment was linked to overlooking an earlier abuse report that he had received.