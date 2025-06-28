Popular pastor opens new radio stations in Oyo, Ogun

In what seems a big boost to the entertainment industry, two new radio stations: Melody 100.7FM in Ibadan, Oyo State and Ariya 100.3FM in Ibafo, Ogun State, owned by popular Pastor and founder of Freedom Apostolic Revival International Ministry (FARIM), Prophet Sam Adebayo Ojo, popularly known as Baba Authority, have commenced operations.

While Melody 100.7FM is situated at Orita-Basorun area of Ibadan, Ariya 100.3FM is at Ibafo in the Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of Ogun state.

It would be recalled that in December 2023, Prophet Ojo launched his first radio station, Melody 107.7FM, Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos State, which is currently one of the best in the state.

In a statement released on his behalf by Kunle Babarinde, the publisher of YORUBA TOOTO newspaper and YORUBA TOOTO TV, Ojo, who is the founder of Ori-Oke Ogo prayer mountain in Ibadan, said: “Like I said during the unveiling of Melody 107.7FM in Lagos, these new radio stations has nothing to do with religion and it’s open and accessible to Nigerians irrespective of tribe and religion affiliation.

“Aside from being a source of entertainment and joy to Nigerians, it’s also my little contribution to the society in creating jobs and opportunities for the people, especially the youths.

“By God’s grace, we will soon cover the whole of South West of Nigeria and beyond.”

