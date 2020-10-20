Popular Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh, notably known for her role as Emu in the family sitcom, The Johnsons, has lost her only child, Aladi.

The actress, who is known to dot over her only daughter, took to her verified Instagram account to share the sad news.

Ameh, however, reassured her fans that she would remain strong.

She wrote: “Fams!!! My lovely people. Pray for me, my beautiful darling Child chose to go and be with the Lord in the early hours of today.

“Aladi Godgifts Ameh @lalas_touch why did you choose to leave me now? Ladi how you want make I do na? I will be strong !! GOD Has to help me.”

In an interview, the Domitila actress revealed that she had her child when she was 14 years old.

She further described her late daughter as “my greatest gift. She is my best friend and confidant.”