Popular Nollywood actress distances self from daughter accused of fraud

Iretiola Doyle has released a statement to distance herself from business dealings of one of her biological children.

The actress’s daughter, whose name is Ngozikachi Abimbola Onyeulo, is the Chief Executive Officer of Kachi Beauty.

Kachi, as she is fondly called, has been accused of swindling people out of their hard-earned money.

A Foundation for Investigative Journalism report released in March 2021 alleged that she scammed unsuspecting buyers who joined her wholesale distribution.

Many distributors accused her of collecting money from them and not supplying the products and they called for her arrest.

Reacting, Doyle has now informed the general public that she is not in any way involved in her daughter’s business dealings.

According to Doyle, Kachi is one of her biological offsprings and that is the extent of their relationship.

The notice reads:

DISCLAIMER

“I reiterate and write to inform ALL parties concerned and the genral public that I am in no way connected to KACHI BEAUTY PRODUCTS.

“I do not and have never owned a share, been a director, been on the payroll or received any financial benefits from said business.

“I have zero affiliation with or interest of any nature in KACHI BEAUTY PRODUCTS and its board/proprietors.

“Mrs. Abimbola Ngozi Onyeulo (nee Ozofor) aka KACHI, the 34-year-old founder of said business is one of my biological offspring and that is the extent of the relationship.

“In light of the above facts, I implore all persons who have been adversely affected in their business dealings with Kachi to liaise directly with her or the appropriate authorities equipped to deal with such matters to resolve any differences.”