Popular Nollywood actress complains of loneliness four months after divorce

Popular Nollywood actress, Olaide Oyedeji, has complained of loneliness four months after she got divorced.

The mother of four revealed that the four months has been the longest she has been without love in her life.

Oyedeji made this known on her Instagram page on Monday.

She wrote: “This is the longest I have been single in my whole life.

“And the singleness in me has chopped me.

“So you as a man don’t be surprised if you just ask me out now and I am already saying ‘Hey babe’ and am already telling you ‘I love you’.

“There is a level of your singleness that will choke you.

“Don’t be surprised I can just bring up anybody and say I want to get married.

“All these men in my DM, I am already saying ‘Awwnnnn Oya now come and know my mummy’ because this single life isn’t for me.”