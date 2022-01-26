Popular Nollywood actress accuses Pastor of impersonating her

Soap opera Jenifa Dairies actress, Juliana Oloyede, aka Toyo Baby, has accused her former foster father, Pastor Timilehin Adigun, of refusing to release her social media account passwords to her.

The Nollywood actress took to Instagram to recount her fresh ordeal with the clergyman after their 2020 social media drama.

The actress said Pastor Timi, as she calls him, has access to her Facebook account which is linked to her Instagram account and he has been impersonating her on Facebook and posing as her.

She said she has been trying to get her passwords back from him, all to no avail.

Crying, the actress narrated how she recently got a text from an individual who asked about her relationship with Timi Adigun and she immediately placed a call seeking to know the reason for the question.

Oloyede said the man then informed her that her Facebook page was unpublished by someone called Timilehin Adigun.

She then recounted how she tried to retrieve her passwords from the Pastor in 2020, but only backed down due to the intervention of people around her.

She said that the Pastor proceeded to impersonate her on Facebook and uploaded a picture of him and his wife via her account.

She said she immediately took to her Instagram account to distance herself from the content of the Facebook post.

She said that her uncle also later informed her that Adigun had unpublished her Facebook page.

She said this affected her Instagram because the pages are linked.

Oloyede said she called Adigun, but he didn’t pick so she called his wife and spoke angrily to her about her husband’s actions.

She added that she then went to his church and requested to see him but their conversation was far from civil and Adigun called security men to throw her and her sisters out of the church.

Crying, Oloyede said she doesn’t like drama or fights and just wants Adigun to give her back her passwords and set her free.

She wrote in the caption of the video: “I know some people are going to call me and say all sort but I AM TIRED!!!

“To some people, this might be a wrong move, and some might prefer I stay quiet but I am honestly TIRED!!!! And I am not going to shut up.

“I DON’T KNOW WHAT Timilehin Adigun wants from me, I really don’t know.

“There is so much I want to say but I don’t even have the words to express it.

“I also know that people are going to have different opinion about it.

“Right now, I don’t want anybody calling me or texting me to tell me how to go about my life, what to say or what not to say, what to do or what not to do, nobody should tell me what the spirit is saying to them or tell me to think about the church and the body of Christ.

“I don’t want to hear any of it.

“I don’t understand why I am having to pay or stress to get my stuff from a guy who is sitting in his mother’s school doing nothing.

“I just want my passwords for goodness sake and I want Timilehin Adigun to leave me alone!

“This is not the first time Pastor Timi will be involved in a scandal. Back in 2020, Pastor Timi Adigun, who founded MINE teens ministry, was accused by members of sexually assaulting several girls in his ministry for years.

“He later admitted that he was involved in inappropriate behaviour with females and asked for forgiveness.”