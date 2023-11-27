Popular Nollywood actor down with kidney disease, diabetes, stroke

Tony Oneweek, a cousin of veteran Nigerian actor, Amaechi Muonagor, has revealed that the iconic thespian is battling kidney disease, diabetes, and stroke. He further stated that the actor who is facing these ailments needs the support of well-meaning Nigerians to help fund his medication to stay alive.

Tony, a musician and actor further stated that Amaechi is undergoing weekly dialysis and physiotherapy to treat the paralysis brought on by a stroke.

In a post on his Facebook page, the entertainer wrote and accompanied by a picture of the thespian on a hospital bed: “This picture was taken two weeks ago when I visited my cousin Amaechi Monagor (Aguiyi) at the Nnewi Teaching Hospital. I initially had wanted to quietly assist the much I could, but later decided to make this post to clarify some things so that my friends, fans and Amaechi’s fans and indeed the online community can be better informed.

“ Amaechi is currently down with kidney disease, diabetes and stroke. He had been managing his diabetes over the years and living his life. He is presently undergoing weekly dialysis and other treatments at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi. His family had been shouldering the costs for years until the recent stroke made his case more serious and indeed more expensive to battle alone, hence the publicity.

He further stated, “Within the limits of my own capabilities, I have done and I am still doing my best to assist the much I can, even reaching out to well-meaning individuals who are donating to this cause. Contrary to most online publications, Amaechi is my first cousin. His father and my father are of the same father. We have had a wonderful relationship as members of the same industry and I am proud of him as a “brother”.

“Amaechi is so loved worldwide and his fans, friends and ndi Obosi have been wonderful so far. Many groups have been donating money for his hospital bills. As of today, there’s some improvement. His blood sugar is under control but he is still on admission, weekly dialysis, physiotherapy and other treatments. His full treatments and recovery require sustained funding or donations. No amount is too small. Pls, keep Amaechi and his family in your prayers. May God grant him full healing.

“Pls kindly donate to Amaechi Monagor’s First Bank plc account number 3036808437. God bless you now and always. Tony Oneweek Muonagor.”