Popular Nollywood actor, Chief Kanran, is dead

Nollywood actor, Segun Remi, popularly known as Chief Kanran, is dead.

This was disclosed via an Instagram post by a filmmaker and Founder of the Best of Nollywood Awards, Seun Oloketuyi, who said he died on Friday morning.

Kanran, famous for playing a wealthy man in movies, started acting professionally in 1975.

He played the role of Kurunmi in a play of the same title written by Prof. Ola Rotimi.

He also appeared in some episodes of “Mirror in the Sun”, which marked the beginning of his transition from stage to the screen.

He played the role of a businessman in a soap opera: “Images.”

Kanran’s breakthrough was on stage when he acted in Langbodo, Nigeria’s drama entry to Festac ’77 at the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos State.

On television, he acted as Alaafin Kanran in a drama shown on Lagos Television on October 1, 1988.

