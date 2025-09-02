Popular Nigerian skit maker, friend die in car accident

A popular Nigerian skit maker, Sanku Olaniyi, better known as Mrsankucomedy, has died alongside a friend in a car accident.

According to available information, the popular skit maker and his friend died in the accident in the early hours of Monday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Nigerian content creator, Jidex Klothing, confirmed the death of Olaniyi on social media.

Klothing said the accident, which involved several commuters, occurred on the Oyo-Ogbomosho Expressway.

