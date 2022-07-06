Popular Nigerian Nollywood actor reconfirms he is ‘proudly gay’

A popular Nigerian actor, Uche Maduagwu, has reconfirmed that he is “proudly gay”.

The Nollywood actor had before now after stating he was a member of the LGBTQ community, made a u-turn.

Maduagwu, who spoke via his Instagram page, however, renewed his position after a Sharia court ruling last week, which sentenced three gay men to be stoned.

While condemning the ruling, he called on President Joe Biden of the United States of America to sanction President Muhammadu Buhari for ignoring the fundamental rights of the LGBTQ community in Nigeria.

He wrote: “Dear President Joe Biden, we need the US government to sanction President Buhari and his top advisers over ignoring the Fundamental Human rights of #LGBT in Nigeria, just a few days ago, a Sharia court sentence #Gay men to be STONED, is this our country a #Democracy or #Banana Republic?

“Yet, our President and his CORRUPT ministers kept quiet, he keeps travelling to different developed countries like KUNU Mosquito, yet he never borrows wisdom from these countries RESPECT for Human Right.

“The same set of people who gives judgement for Gay people to be STONED is the same that takes laws into their hands all in the name of Christian blasphemy on Mohammed, when will this madness stop?

“I was born GAY. I am still GAY. I will forever remain GAY.

“The government cannot tell us how to live out lives in Nigeria.

“What is happening in the North, especially Bauchi is so unfair and wrong.

“No single pastor speaks out against Sharia erroneous, undemocratic laws, why?”