Popular Nigerian DJ vows to ‘end it all by 9pm tonight’



A popular Nigerian Disc Jockey, Ayorinde Kehinde Okiki, known professionally as DJ Kaywise, has threatened to “end it all by 9pm tonight”.

The Nigerian disc jockey and record producer, born on August 4, 1992, issued the threat via his Instagram page.

“I’ll end it all by 9pm tonight,” wrote DJ Kaywise in the cryptic message on Wednesday.

The post has seen series of reactions pleading with DJ Kaywise not to carry out his threat.

As at press time at about 7pm on Wednesday, the post has had over 62,700 Likes and 199 Replies.

The Disc Jockey, who is from Osun State, came into limelight in July 2014 when he released a mixtape titled: “Emergency.”

The mixtape has Gordon by Burna Boy; Bombay by Phyno, featuring Wizkid; Emergency by Runtown, featuring Pataoranking and Skales; and Take It by Sean Tizzle.

The CEO of Kaywise Entertainment has over 3,000 mixtapes to his name.

He also has a couple of songs, including Sexy, Caro and Highway, to his credit.