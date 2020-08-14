RelatedPosts No Content Available

Popular Fuji star, Wasiu Alabi, also known as Pasuma Wonder, has lost his lead vocalist, Shina Alao, metronews.ng is reporting.

According to the credible online newspaper, the back up singer died on Thursday.

metronews.ng said Alao had been sick for a while.

Alabi, according to the newspaper, is at present at a movie location in Lagos.

Alao’s popularity shot up when Alabi released his third album, titled: Orobokibo, where the lead vocalist did some slangs that became very popular.

These included: “Keep on rocking, orobokibo.”