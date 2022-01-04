Popular female preacher, Linda is on assignment from the marine kingdom –Lord’s Chosen Church member 

A Lord’s Chosen Church member has accused popular female preacher, Linda of being an active member of the marine kingdom.

The lady who claimed to be a former member of the marine kingdom, stated this while testifying in the church.

She claimed that Linda is called Kas Linda in the spiritual realm which means great servant.

The lady also claimed that the preacher closed down a church in Ghana, while stating that she was sent to work against the church General Overseer, Pastor Lazarus Muoka.

The Lord’s Chosen member further claimed that Linda disguises in attire of holiness to deceive and seduce people.

The lady also alleged that Linda is working to get a 999 crown which will give her power over many people.

She said, “Her name is Linda, in the spiritual realm we call her Kas Linda, which means a great servant.

“She had been given power before she woke up to work against Chosen to seduce.

“So she has closed up a particular church named New Christ Jerusalem Embassy located in Ghana.

“The part one of her cassette, she talked about heaven and hell, so she uses that method to pretend.

“Also, in the way that she dresses, you will not believe that she was assigned from the marine kingdom

“So, she uses that method to work against the Lord’s Chosen Church, what she says is not what is drawing people towards her.

“It is the power that is working in her, she is trying to achieve a crown in the next compound.

“If she accomplishes this mission, she will be crowned from low level because when I left the marine kingdom in 2011, they were to crown her 999, that is her rank, and it means you have the power to control as many people as you want.

“She was my cult member, when I was in the cult, I know about it because then I was having a rank 6666.”