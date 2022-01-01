Popular Delta State-based pastor shot dead, wife kidnapped

The General Overseer of Faith Fasting and Prayer Ministry, Prophet Jay Jay Enejeta, has been abducted by gunmen, who also shot his wife, Faith, dead.

According to available information, the gunmen struck in Abraka, Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incidence has also been confirmed by the spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, Edafe Bright.

According to information available as at press time, during the incident, which occurred on Thursday evening, Enejeta was said to be driving home with Faith when the gunmen shot sporadically at his Lexus SUV.

Both of them were reported to have been hit, with Faith dying on the spot.

The popular pastor was then taken away by the gunmen despite his injury.

Bright said a manhunt had been launched for the suspects.