Popular comedian Cute Abiola found in cell after he was declared missing

Ahmed Gafar, Nigerian comedian popularly known as The Cute Abiola, is being held in a cell of the Nigerian Navy, it has been discovered.

This was after his family and staff of his privately-owned company in Lagos had declared him missing since Monday.

According to a statement by the Management of his company on Tuesday, The Cute Abiola, a Nigerian Navy personnel, was found to have been detained by the Service in a cell at the Navy Town in Lagos.

The statement, on Instagram, by the Management of The Cute Abiola Entertainment Limited said: “Ahmed Gafar popular known as The Cute Abiola left his house for office at Navy Town at about 06:00am on the 15th November 2021 and got to the office at about 7:00am or thereafter. While he got to the office, he called his wife and associates that he had gotten to the office.

“Subsequently, his wife and other associates have made several attempts to contact him but to no avail. Since he last communicated with wife and associates that he already got to the office, he has not returned to his family and no one has heard from him till this moment.

“Anxious about The Cute Abiola’s whereabouts, his wife and some of his associates visited his workplace today to make enquiry about his whereabout. The officers at his office denied his wife and some of the associates who went there access to any information regarding him.

“It was subsequently gathered from a reliable source that he has been locked up in the Nigerian Navy cell since he got to the office yesterday morning till the time of posting this information without being fed and no date has been stated for his release from custody.

“The most frustrating part is that nobody is saying anything as to the offence he has committed, but that he’s been detained on an order from the Nigerian Navy Headquarters.

“This unfortunate situation has rendered his wife emotionally tortured and traumatized as the The Cute Abiola is an Ulcer patient. Hence, not feeding an Ulcer patient as punishment for an undisclosed offense is something to be worried about with a view to avoiding unnecessary circumstance with regards to the health of The Cute Abiola.

“This is a call for help on the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, The Senate President, The Speaker of the House of Representatives and all well meaning Nigerians to please help us call the attention of the Nigerian Navy to release him as they have been unable to disclose the offence he committed to warrant the perpetual detention.”