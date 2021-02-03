Popular Kaduna-based Islamic cleric, Dr. Ahmad Gumi, has held a meeting with some notorious kidnappers in Zamfara State.

The meeting, according to informed sources, was held on Tuesday and was in continuation of the peace moves by the revered Islamic cleric.



Information filtering in has it that several accusations were levelled against officials of the Sokoto and Zamfara States Governments by the bandits and kidnappers, some of who came to the meeting armed and with faces covered.

One of them was reported to have told Sheikh Gumi that officials of both States Governments provide them with information with which they strike and are able to evade arrest by the Military.

Gumi began his peace moves with visits to the hideouts of the bandits earlier in the year.