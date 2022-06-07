Popular Broadcaster goes missing after leaving Ekiti for Oyo

A broadcaster with the Ekiti State Broadcasting Service, Remi Okunola, popularly known as Alausa Special, has been declared missing.

A poster to that effect was circulated widely on Tuesday by the colleagues and family members of the broadcaster.

According to the report, Okunola left Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on June 4, 2022 for a Master of Ceremony job in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

She indeed got to Ibadan, according to a neighbour who was in the same vehicle with her.

However, four days on, nothing has been heard from her by her husband, family members and colleagues.

This development was confirmed by her close colleague, Bayo Famoroti, who said all efforts to reach her had not succeeded as her lines had been switched off since Saturday.

The poster declaring her missing said anyone with useful information can contact the nearest Police station or call 08032477703, 08033164320.