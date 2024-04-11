Popular actress feared dead along with Junior Pope cries out: I’m alive

A Nollywood actress, Chinonye Okoli, has said that she did not die alongside her colleague, John Paul Odonwodo, professionally known as Junior Pope.

Junior Pope was returning from a movie location when he fell into the Anam River in Anambra State on Wednesday.

There were three other actors with him when the incident occurred.

They are yet to be found.

Okoli, popularly known as Okoli Classic, who was also at the movie location, was feared to have died alongside Junior Pope.

She has, however, said she is alive.

She wrote in a post on her Instagram Story: “Okoli Classic is safe and fine.

“Thanks to everyone reaching out.

“She is emotionally traumatised but she will be alright.

“Thank you for your care.”