Deji Adeyanju, Asari Dokubo in fierce face-off on podcast

Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju, and former militant leader, Asari Dokubo, have attacked themselves

Adeyanju and Dokubo attacked themselves during a Mic-On podcast seen by The Eagle Online during the week.

According to Adeyanju, Dokubo is worse than the Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, when he was in his prime as a Niger Delta militant.

While questioning why Dokubo would say someone without a certificate should be the president of Nigeria, Adeyanju asked him if he would like a truck pusher to conduct surgery on him.

He said: “Most of the things Asari has accused Nnamdi Kanu of, he did worse.

“Few days ago, he threatened a sitting Governor, Sim Fubara of Rivers State.”

Dokubo interjected: “I threatened who?”

Continuing, Adeyanju added: “All the videos are all over the internet.

“My problem with people like Asari is that they always forget history and again whether you like it or not, Asari said that people without certificates should be the one who should be running the economy of the country.

“Will he allow a truck pusher to conduct a medical surgery on him if he goes to a public hospital?

“He can be twerking for (President Bola Ahmed) Tinubu all he likes and he is very happy now because Tinubu has invited him into the Villa.

“I don’t blame you.

“It is Tinubu that I blame for openly endorsing criminality.

“There is nothing wrong in Tinubu meeting bad boys at night, but making it a government policy is very distasteful, despicable.

“How can this man sit down in his house and be threatening a sitting governor?”

Recall that President Bola Tinubu met with Dokubo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja in June.

The former militant leader is one of Tinubu’s supporters as he backed him for the presidency.