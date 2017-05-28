LATEST NEWS:
09. June 2017 LAGOS STATE28°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
NANJune 9, 20174min0

Related Articles

CrimeFeatured

Adamawa: Seven children killed, injured by explosives detonated by driver

FeaturedPolitics

UK election hangs in balance in disastrous night for Prime Minister

BusinessEconomyFeatured

Senate investigates NNPC over secret operation of fuel subsidy

BusinessEconomyFeatured

Senate‎ steps down contentious Road Funds Bill

FeaturedNews

Osinbajo in Maiduguri, explains new IDP food distribution plan

BusinessEconomyFeatured

We spent N4.74t on petrol import in one year, refineries to gulp $1.2b – Kachikwu

CrimeFeatured

Pastor kills seven-year-old boy, buries head under church’s altar + photos

CrimeFeatured

Pope wades into ethnic crisis in Nigerian Church

Bishop-Okpaleke.jpg
It was Benedict XVI who appointed Monsignor Okpaleke in 2012

Pope Francis has intervened in an ethnic crisis involving the Nigerian town of Ahiara, Imo State , whose Bishop, Peter Ebere Okpaleke, appointed by Benedict XVI in 2012, is unwanted by the lay people and priests of the diocese.

Though Okpaleke is an Igbo from Anambra State, the Catholic leaders in Ahiara rejected him because he is not an Igbo man from Mbaise.

The Vatican Insider said the pope received on Wednesday a delegation from the Diocese of Ahiara, accompanied by Archbishop of Abuja and Apostolic Administrator of Ahiara, Cardinal John O. Onaiyekan.

Others at the meeting were Metropolitan Archbishop of Owerri, Monsignor Anthony Obinna; Archbishop of Jos and President of the Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, Monsignor Ignatius Kaigama; and the Bishop of Ahiara, Bishop Okpaleke.

Priests Clement O. Ebii, Jude N. Uwalaka, Uhuegbu Innocent Olekamma, Sister Bernadette O. Ezeyi and Stanley Pius Iwu, Chief of the Staff, were also part of the delegation.

After a pilgrimage to the tombs of the Apostles Peter and Paul and a visit to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, the Nigerian delegation attended the Pope’s private Mass celebration.

The delegation had previously met with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, Fernando Filoni, and the superiors of the same dicastery, with whom the Church’s situation in Ahiara was widely examined.

Pope Francis spoke of the inadmissibility of the situation in Ahiara and reserved to take the appropriate measures.

He said he was entrusting the Diocese of Ahiara to the motherly care of Mary.”

It was Benedict XVI who appointed Monsignor Okpaleke in 2012, only to meet a storm of opposition by the leaders and congregation.

He was not even allowed to hold mass in the church.

His predecessor, late Victor Adibe Chikwe, came from Mbaise and was accepted by the worshippers, because he was a son of the soil.

Pope Francis appointed John O. Onaiyekan apostolic administrator since July 2013.

But the crisis has lingered.

Since Okpaleke’s appointment in 2012, the priests and Catholic faithful from Mbaise had insisted they wanted a Bishop of Mbaise extraction.

Nonetheless, Okpaleke was ordained a Bishop on May 21, 2013 in Owerri, the mother Diocese to Ahiara Diocese.

His ordination was graced by the cream of the Catholic Church in Nigeria, including Cardinal Onaiyekan; Archbishop of Jos and President Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Ignatius Kaigama; Archbishop of Owerri and Metropolitan of the Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Archbishop Anthony J.V. Obinna; and the Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, His Grace, Archbishop Augustine Kasuija.

In a post-ordination speech, Okpaleke said: “My ordination is a celebration of my marriage to the Church of God in Ahiara. Just like wives married into families, I have left my people and have become “onye” (member of) Ahiara Diocese. I remember a piece of music by monks of Western Priory in the State of Vermont USA, which I love so much. The monks set into song Ruth’s response to Naomi: “wherever you go, I shall go, wherever you live I shall live. You people will be my people and your God will be my God. Wherever you die, I shall die and there I shall be buried.”


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousUK election hangs in balance in disastrous night for Prime Minister

nextPound pummeled by UK election upset, other currencies calm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Adamawa: Seven children killed, injured by explosives detonated by driver

Pope wades into ethnic crisis in Nigerian Church

UK election hangs in balance in disastrous night for Prime Minister

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.