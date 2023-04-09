Pope Francis to celebrate Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square

Pope Francis is expected to celebrate the Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square in Rome on Sunday morning.

Once again, tens of thousands are expected to attend the celebration.

Last weekend, around 60,000 people took part in the Palm Sunday Mass, according to the Vatican’s gendarmerie.

On Easter Sunday, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ and thus the victory of life over death.

After the traditional Mass on the most important feast day of the Catholic Church, the pontiff plans to give the traditional blessing “Urbi et Orbi,” Latin for “to the city and the world,” from the central loggia.

The Holy See announced that on the occasion of the Easter holidays and “to express the joy of the resurrection of Jesus Christ,” the forecourt of St. Peter’s Basilica will be decorated with around 35,000 flowers and plants from the Netherlands and transformed into a “flower garden.”

