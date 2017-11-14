Pope appears in Greenpeace graffiti campaign against diesel cars

Pope Francis is the star of a new Roman street art campaign by environmental lobby Greenpeace that also features legendary footballer, Francesco Totti, and other icons from the city, a statement released on Tuesday showed.

The graffiti, depicting Francis wearing an anti-pollution mask and holding a sign saying “clean air now!’’ can be found in the Borgo Pio neighbourhood, near the Vatican.

The piece is the work of Tvboy, an Italian street artist based in Barcelona who attracted attention in May with another graffiti showing Francis kissing a devil-like US President Donald Trump.

Greenpeace said in a statement that the street art was part of its campaign for gradual banning of diesel cars from the city centre of Rome and other major Italian cities.

The organisation said nitrogen dioxide emissions from diesel cars was responsible for over 17,000 premature deaths in Italy alone.

Totti and other stars, such as film-maker Federico Fellini and the lead actors of his famous “La Dolce Vita” movie, Marcello Mastroianni and Anita Ekberg, also appear in graffiti with anti-pollution masks.