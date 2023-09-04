Poor turnout in Lagos schools as students resume for new session

Both public and private schools within Alimosho, Agege and Ikeja areas in Lagos experienced very low turnout of students as schools resume Monday the 2023/2024 academic session.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited some schools observed that there were few students for resumption and few parents came to drop off their children.

NAN reports that students and pupils were not seen as it used to be on resumption days on the streets, in uniform going to school.

Some of the schools visited in Alimosho Local Government Area are Alimosho Junior and Senior High School, Rauf Aregbesola Primary School, African Nursery and Primary School, Ikeja High School, Pentavillle Montessori School, Sophem High School, Krisbetel College and Adegoke High School.

Principals and teachers in the public schools directed NAN to the Lagos State Ministry of Education, Alausa, for any question, while proprietors of some private schools declined comments.

Akintoye Hassan, Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Lagos Chapter, also said that there was low turnout in two schools he went to within Ikeja environs.

Hassan said that teachers were physically on ground in their various schools but the turnout of the students was poor.

“The low turnout of students can be attributed to two factors, the first is that across the South West region, it is only Lagos State that has resumed even states that vacated on the same day are yet to resume till September 18.

“With this early resumption, Lagos State has allotted 16 weeks for first term activities to schools, which we believe is too long especially with the economic challenges.

“At the end of the day students and parents in line with the current economic situation might be affected.

“We are currently discussing with the leaders in the education sector in the state for a resolution to shorten the 16 weeks academic activities for the first term.

“The reality is that schools have resumed today, but within Lagos it was not noticeable that schools have resumed,” he said.

Hassan advised the teachers to remain focused , make themselves available in their schools and continue to be nation builders.

Yomi Otubela, National President, National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS), also urged all private schools to concentrate mainly on viable and valuable projects and programmes that would project their schools positively.

Otubela, also the proprietor of a school, advised that as schools navigate through the challenging business environment.

“Let us ensure that we embrace cost-cutting strategies.

“It will help us to keep our businesses afloat.

“As schools in Lagos resume today and schools in other states are preparing to resume, it is imperative to remind us that the safety and well-being of our students and staff members are sacrosanct and should be highly prioritised.

“We must ensure that the security staff members are adequately trained and equipped to ensure that schools are secure for the safety of students, staffers and others within the school premises.

On behalf of the association, we would like to wish member schools throughout the states of the federation a hitch-free 2023/2024 academic session,”he said.

Otubela said that in their school they were excited to welcome all students back for the new academic session.

“Parents and guardians, we appreciate your unwavering support and trust in us.

“Together, we will continue to nurture the bright minds of our children and guide them towards a future filled with promises and opportunities ,” he said.

Ibironke Ajayi, a parent and business woman, said that her children did not resume today because the school would only be conducting the registration of the students.

Ajayi also added that her children were not resuming this week because of inability to pay the fees.

“They will resume next week by God’s Grace.”

Another parent, Chuks Anaedum, said that schools should be patient with parents, to enable them to pay school fees, buy books and other essentials.

Anaedum said that his children would be resuming next week when he could afford to pay for the essential school needs.