Poor parenting, peer influence, the bane of students’ Unrest – Ogun State government

The Ogun State Government has identified poor parenting, improper upbringing, issues to relating underage children, environmental factor, peer group influence and economic situation of the country as key factors that make criminality thrive in schools.

The State’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, the State unfolded these at a news conference in Abeokuta, the State’s capital Tuesday.

While observing that the children spent more hours at home than in schools. Prof Arigbabu stressed “it is important to note that issues of misbehaviour and misdemeanor are not something peculiar to schools in the state”.

“What is happening is a reflection of what is happening in the larger society.

“We will continue to improve on the situation in our schools.

“We are addressing the issue of congestion in classes to promote effective and efficient teaching and learning process,” he added.

The Commissioner disclosed that part of the measures put in place to curb indiscipline among the students in the State is the reintroduction of extra curricular activities, Post Examination Entertainment Programme (PEEP) in schools and inter-house sports. (NAN)

He implored parents to play their roles in moulding their children to become responsible students.

The commissioner declared that the state government would not fold its arms and allow recurrence of ugly incidents that happened in some of its schools last term.

He explained that government extended the resumption date from January 4 to January 10, so as to strategize the more on how to checkmate nefarious acts among the students.

Arigbabu disclosed that series of meetings were held with virtually all stakeholders in the education industry in the state in repositioning the schools.

Recall that some State’s secondary schools’ students towards the end of last term engaged in free for all brawl, a situation that created social disturbance.