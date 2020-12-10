An Information and Communication Technology expert, Femi Lawal, says poor computer literacy among Nigerian students is constituting a barrier to e-learning.

Lawal, who is the Chief Executive Officer, Lawal Info tech, Sango, Ilorin, made the assertion on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

He said many students are computer illiterate, adding that this made it very difficult for e-learning to work in the Nigerian education system.

“It is very difficult for e-learning to survive in Nigeria when most students lack computer knowledge. They find it very difficult to operate a computer.

“There is the need for government at all levels to enforce teaching of computer in basic and elementary classes.

“Every student must understand the use of computer which should not be optional, but compulsory,” Lawal said.

The ICT expert advised education stakeholders to emulate developed nations by ensuring all students acquire computer knowledge from their basic classes.

“With adequate computer knowledge, we can compete with advanced nations technology-wise. We can take technology to another level. We have the brains in Nigeria,” he said.

He noted that Nigeria struggled to make impact during the lockdown as students remained indoor and idle because of poor e-learning culture.

“We need to prevent this from happening in the nearest future, because the pandemic almost crippled our education system,” Lawal said.

He advised students to be disciplined and add value to themselves instead of waiting for government to do everything for them.