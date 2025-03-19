Poor Attendance: Reps shifts deliberation on emergency rule in Rivers till Thursday

In another twist of events, the House of Representatives on Wednesday failed to deliberate on President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency declaration in Rivers State, despite earlier assurances that it would be addressed.

This comes after the House’s spokesperson, Hon. Akin Rotimi, had stated that the issue would be discussed during the day’s plenary.

Following Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, where he suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the state’s lawmakers, Hon. Rotimi had confirmed that the President had formally notified the National Assembly.

“The National Assembly was duly consulted by the President. Mr. President’s formal letter, informing the House of Representatives of his decision and seeking approval in line with Section 305 of the Constitution, has been transmitted and will be read during plenary tomorrow, Wednesday, March 19, 2025,” Rotimi had stated.

However, contrary to expectations, the House did not deliberate on the matter during Wednesday’s session.

Investigations revealed that the failure to discuss the issue was due to low turnout of lawmakers at the plenary session.

It was learnt that no fewer than 120 members were present out of the 360-member chamber during the sitting presided over by Deputy Speaker Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

Sources within the House disclosed that lawmakers opted to defer the discussion to Thursday’s plenary, when attendance is expected to improve.

Several House members declined to comment on the postponement but assured that deliberations will take place once the issue is formally tabled before the House.

