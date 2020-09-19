Joy filled the air in Badagry on Friday as the monarch, Babatunde Akran, celebrated his 84th birthday.

The palace of the Akran in Jegba quarters attracted many people including royal fathers from Badagry communities, prominent sons and daughters of the land, drummers and different groups of dancers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that religious leaders of the Christian and Muslim faiths, as well as traditional worshipers in Badagry were also at the palace to pray for the monarch.

Reverend Femi Ogundimu, Presbyter Freeman Memorial Methodist Church, Badagry, described the monarch as a great and grateful king.

“Since I’ve known the king, he has been a grateful monarch and he always gives thanks to God for whatever situation he finds himself.

“Today’s message at the birthday focused on gratitude, giving thanks to God, that is what we encourage the monarch and his people to do.

“You have to remain grateful, whatever situation you find yourself.

“I have encouraged him to remain committed to God, to continue to serve the Lord and remain grateful,” he said.

Alhaji Rafiu Ariyo, a Muslim cleric, prayed that God should preserve the life of the monarch.

Ariyo described the Akran as a lovely monarch who was loved by his people, praying that Allah should continue to protect him.

A traditionalist also prayed and performed rituals for the protection of the king’s life.

Chief Michael Akapo, the Jegan of Badagry, one of the monarch’s chiefs, said the celebration of Akran’s birthday was significant because from investigation, he was born on a Friday.

“We thank God for his life. Akran is very accommodating, disciplined and God fearing. He is very reliable.

“As we all know, Akran is the paramount ruler of Badagry, the Vice-Chairman of Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs and the Chairman of Badagry Local Government Chieftaincy Committee,” he said

NAN reports that the residents of the town were treated to good music by musicians at the palace of the monarch during the celebration.