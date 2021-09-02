Pomp as Rotary Club of Ikeja hosts CEO Evening

Over 15 Chief Executive Officers graced the CEO Evening organized by the Rotary Club of Ikeja last Monday at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

Some of the attendees included the CEO/Founder Greenbrooks Realty, Bayo Ajayi, CE0/Founder AOC Consulting, Adebisi Oderinde FCA, CEO Bobos, Tolu Omoniyi, MD/CEO Ocean Outdoor Limited, Baba Fagade and CEO Beeber World Clothiers, Bolanle Ade-Idowu.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Perception Management as a Tool for Organizational Growth and Development’, the guest Speaker, Past Assistant Governor, John Senaya defined perception as the process of receiving, selecting, organizing, interpreting ,checking and reacting to sensory stimuli or data.

Senaya, who is also the Assistant Regional Public image Coordinator, Zone 22 Region 27, English Speaking Africa, said ‘’As CEOs, at any given moment, you have the power to say this is not how the story is going to end. You must match your vision with the right perception.’’