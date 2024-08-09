Pomp as Gani Adams’ media aide celebrates mother in style 

..Saturday Sun editor, Adeboboye, Prof Kolawole, Ajiboye others pay tributes

It was on Sunday August 4, 2024, a special day that most Christians from all over the world usually go to church to worship and praise God.

The weather was calm and the atmosphere didn’t betray the trust of the large numbers of crowd that turned out to honour the memories of the late Alhaja Wulemot Abike Aderemi, mother of Mr.Kehinde Aderemi,the Special Assistant on Media to the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams.

It was the 8-day Fidau prayer for the deceased and the event was held at the Honourable Event Centre located at Muscle Juncture, Adamo Ikorodu, Lagos.

The Guest lecturer, Sheik Abdul Afeez Zaazili (Oniwiridi) restated the need for all the guests at the event to dedicate themselves to Almighty Allah.

He said the late Alhaja Abike Aderemi, in her life, was a devoted Muslim that dedicated her life to worship Allah.

The cleric stated also that the deceased lost her husband about 37 years ago, but was able to teach her children valuable lessons of life.

Quoting from the holy Quran, Sheik Zaazili also admonished all the guests present at the event to be closer to Allah, saying life is nothing without God.

He said, “Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we will return. While on this planet earth,we must strive to dedicate our lives to Allah as that is the only way to impact the lives of others positively.”

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, who was the father of the day, eulogized the virtues of the late Alhaja Aderemi.

The Yoruba generalissimo said the best thing to do in life is to impact lives, adding that the late Alhaja Aderemi did her best to build the bond between her children, saying such great virtues were evident in the way they organized the Fidau Prayer for their late mother within eight days.

Iba Gani, however,urged the children to be united and see themselves as one big family so that they can continue to be of great help to one another.

“I am happy that that mama lived an eventful life.She was a devoted muslim whose life was a reflection of God’s grace.

“I advise all the children of the late Alhaja Aderemi to remain one and unite in navigating the ups and downs of this world.”

In his remarks, the Saturday Sun editor, Mr.Tope Adeboboye said the joy of celebrating the life of the matriarch of the Aderemi family remained evergreen.

He also urged the children to learn from the good deeds of their mother.

“From the turnout of people at today’s event,it is evident that Alhaja lived a worthy life and I pray to God to grant her soul eternal rest.”

Speaking on the life and times of his late mother, Alhaji Kehinde Aderemi, told the guests that the late Alhaja Abike Aderemi was the best mother ever.

Aderemi said the demise of his late mother was an irreparable loss, describing her as the ‘Jewel of an inestimable value’.

“I have lost the driver that drove me to this world.Though she lived a very meaningful life, teaching us the core value of life.She remained the best mother ever.

“I will always cherish the great lessons she taught us,all my siblings and her memories will linger on for the rest of my life, ” he said.

Expressing his appreciation to the guests,Pastor Adebayo Aderemi said though the notice for the Fidau Prayer was short,the turnout was very impressive as many of the guests honoured the deceased with their presence just to pay their last respect to the late Alhaja Aderemi.

Apart from Iba Gani Adams,other prominent guests that attended the Fidau prayer including Saturday Sun Newspapers editor Mr.Tope Adeboboye, an environmentalist and the Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Prof.Kolawole Raheem.

Others were the Barejiiro Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Chief Dauda Asikolaye,Chief Segun Smart Ajiboye who was the former Chief Press Secretary to the former governor of Ondo state, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, popular Ikorodu socialite, Lateef Ganiyu, popularly called Eleda and Alhaji and Alhaja Hamid Otufowora and the family.

Members of the 1988 set of St Peters UNA Primary School, and the Like Minds, prominent media expert and journalist, Mr. Bola Badmus, represented the editor of Tribune Newspapers, Mr. Lukman Olabiyi, Mr.Remi Adefulu, Bayo Olaosebikan from the African Independent Television (AIT), Prominent Radio Presenters, Mr.Yomi Mate (Ifankaleluya) popular comedian, Pa Ojoge and Special Assistant on Special Duties, Office of the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Prince Samson Oseni, Special Assistant on Gani Adams, Mrs.Tolu Ajibade, Special Assistant on Domestic Matters, Mr.Tawaliu Adams, Chief Ola Matemi, Mr.Duro Oke, Comrades Ramon, Ganiyu Ayinla and a few member of the National Coordinating Council (NCC) of the OPC among others.

The late Alhaja Wulemot Abike Aderemi is survived by five children, among whom were Pastor Adebayo Aderemi,Alhaji Kehinde Aderemi, Taiwo Jaiyeola, Rasheedat Mustapha and Mrs Folashade Jimoh.

