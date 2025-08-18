Polytechnic students declare nationwide protest over fatal road accidents

The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has declared a three-day nationwide peaceful protest in reaction to the recent spate of fatal road accidents involving articulated vehicles.

In a statement issued in Kaduna and signed by its Action Committee PRO, Comrade Usman Ibrahimnyass Dende, the association said the protest would hold from Monday, August 18 to Wednesday, August 20, 2025, to demand greater accountability and enhanced safety measures on Nigerian highways.

The students said the recent incidents in Auchi, Edo State, triggered the nationwide action.

On August 12, Miss Ruth Otabor, a fresh graduate of Auchi Polytechnic, reportedly lost her leg after she was hit by a heavy-duty vehicle.

Barely days later, on August 17, another road mishap allegedly claimed three lives and left several others, including students, badly injured.

Describing the accidents as preventable tragedies, NAPS lamented the rising number of casualties involving articulated vehicles operating in densely populated areas, and called on relevant authorities to strengthen regulatory control.

Among their key demands are: Immediate suspension and retraining of drivers violating road safety standards.

Comprehensive medical and rehabilitation support for Miss Otabor and other accident victims.

Livelihood and welfare assistance for affected families.

Construction of pedestrian bridges and installation of speed bumps in student-populated communities.

Collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to ensure full compliance with safety laws.

Periodic safety audits and transparent punishment for erring drivers.

NAPS further explained that the protest became necessary after attempts at dialogue failed to yield firm commitments from stakeholders.

“This is a call for accountability, safer roads, and justice for victims. Our concern is to protect lives and prevent further tragedies,” the statement said.

The student body has called on civil society organisations, religious leaders, and concerned Nigerians to join hands in advocating for safer highways and better welfare for road accident victims.

