Polytechnic students arrested for alleged vandalism, theft

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has arrested six suspects for alleged theft and vandalism in Dutse, the Jigawa State capital.

The Spokesman of the Corps, CSC Adamu Shehu, confirmed the arrest on Saturday in Dutse to newsmen.

Shehu said the suspects were apprehended over alleged theft of 30 ceiling fans.

He said personnel of the Corps arrested the suspects on November 6, 2023 following a tip off.

He said: “Personnel of the Corps have arrested six suspects involved in vandalism, theft, criminal conspiracy and receiving stolen property.

“Three suspects aged between 20 and 23, all students of Jigawa State Polytechnic, Dutse, were arrested on November 6, following a report by the Zai-Galadimawa community that a burnt armoured cable suspected to be vandalised and kept in one particular compound was sighted.”

Shehu said that operatives of the Corps nabbed two of the suspects while trying to retrieve the vandalised cable from the site, adding that further investigation led to the arrest of the third suspected vandal.

He said the suspects allegedly vandalised a 2HP 15KW submersible water pump, wiring and water pipes belonging to Sahad Stores in Dutse.

The spokesman said the suspects allegedly carted away 30 ceiling fans at a newly constructed hostel in the school.

He said the Corps also arrested three other suspects who allegedly bought the vandalised items from the suspects.

“Burnt armoured cable, electric wires, 25 ceiling fans and submersible water pump were recovered from the suspects,” Shehu said, adding that they would soon be charged to court.