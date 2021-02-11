A student of the Ondo State-owned Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo has been machetes to death, Channels Television is reporting.

According to the TV station, the incident, which was confirmed by the school authorities, occurred on Wednesday as the Students Union Government prepared for its election.

Channels TV said the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Samuel Ojo, confirmed the incident to it in a telephone chat.

Ojo, however, dismissed rumours that the killing might be connected with the SUG election, saying there was no evidence for that and that the killing happened outside the polytechnic campus.