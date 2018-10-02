Polytechnic lecturer owed several months salary slumps, dies

According to the newspaper, residents of the area speculated that the late lecturer might have died due to his frustration over the non-payment of his salaries.

A lecturer with the Kogi State Polytechnic, Yakubu Nataala, has slumped and died in his residence in Lokoja, Kogi State, The PUNCH is reporting.

The PUNCH said it gathered on Monday that Nataala received his salary last in July 2017.

According to sources, his inability to meet up with his financial needs had been a source of concern to him.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Luke Tijan, debunked residents’ speculations.

The institution’s spokesman told The PUNCH that the lecturer, who was earlier operated upon for ruptured appendicitis, died from complication arising from the operation.

Tijani said the deceased was among lecturers that had not received salaries for many months.

He said: “Yesterday (Sunday), we lost one of our lecturers in the polytechnic.

“He was earlier operated upon for appendicitis.

“He was among some of the lecturers that had not been paid salaries due to the screening.”