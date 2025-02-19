Poly student murdered in Ondo

Assailants macheted to death a newly-admitted student of mass communication at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, on Tuesday in Ondo State.

The student, identified as Oluwaseun Adeleye, was killed at Opomulero Street in Owo, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

A student of the institution, who spoke under anonymity on Wednesday, said that the deceased, a course representative and musician, was a new student of the institution who resumed a month ago.

“He was a fresher who had spent just three to four weeks on campus. In fact, he was a course representative. It is sad that we lost him. Unfortunately, he was macheted,” the source said.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the institution, Samuel Ojo, who confirmed the incident, briefly stated, “It was just unfortunate”.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ondo State, CSP Funmilayo Odunlami, also confirmed the incident to newsmen on Wednesday.

“Yes, it’s a case of suspected murder of one Seun Ojo Adeleye, a ND 1 student of mass communication,” the PPRO said.

Post Views: 4