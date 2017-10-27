Poly student jailed four years for rape

A Plateau State Polytechnic student, Musa Nyam, will be out of school in the next 48 months and be behind bars following his conviction for raping a girl at a birthday bash.

A Jos Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama gave the verdict on Friday after Nyam pleaded guilty to the charge of rape.

He had invited a 23-year-old girl to his house for a birthday party before he sexually assaulting her, the prosecution said.

The Judge, Yahaya Mohammed, rejected the convict’s plea for mercy and slammed four years imprisonment on him without an option of fine.

Mohammed said: “The sentence will serve as a deterrent to others.”

He also cited Section 157 of the Criminal Code as the punishment section.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that on October 18, the rape victim (name withheld) reported the incident at Nassarawa-Gwom Police Station and the case was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department.

Ibrahim said the accused invited the girl to his house for a birthday party, overpowered her and had carnal knowledge of her without her consent.

The offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code.