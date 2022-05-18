Student dies during ‘drug enahnced’ sex romp, girlfriend on danger list

A student of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Oyo State, simply identified as Oromidayo, has died during a sex romp with his girlfriend, who name was given as Aramide.

The deceased student, who was studying Civil Engineering, was said to have lost his life in a private hostel.

According to a version of the story by some of their colleagues, Oromidayo and Aramide took sex enhancement pills and embarked on marathon sex.

While Oromidayo died, the girlfriend ended up at the University College Hospital and was yet to be discharged as at press time.

The President of the school’s Student Union Government, Abdulazeez Adedeji, confirmed the incident.

Adedeji said the suspicion is that they died from generator fumes.

He said: “On Sunday, the two of them were together at the hostel when the incident happened.

“When I got to the hostel yesterday (Monday), I realised that the fumes emanating from the generator were coming directly into his (Oromidayo’s) room.

“Generator fumes are harmful to health and that is one reason.

“The second part is that he lost his parents two weeks ago; his brother died on Saturday and was buried that same day, and he died on Monday.

“So, the suspicion is that the shock could be responsible for what happened to him as people said maybe he drugged himself or thought to the extent that he could not control himself.

“Both of them were found naked; we were to start exams yesterday if not for a protest; we found the book he was reading in his hostel.

“We gathered that they were found naked in the toilet of the hostel. His family has taken his corpse and the girl is on a life support machine at the UCH.”

The Public Relations Officer of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Sholadoye Adewole, said: “Because they are staying outside the school, nobody has any evidence of what actually transpired.

“It is the medical people that can explain the details of what happened to them.

“We learnt that the family members of the boy have claimed his corpse.

“They were adults and whatever happened, if there was a crime, the police would determine the nature of the crime.”